Why Blue Bird Shares Are Trading Higher By 30%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Getaround, Inc. GETR shares surged 112% to $0.7020 in pre-market trading. Getaround acquired substantially all assets of HyreCar for an aggregate purchase price of $9.45 million.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA shares rose 35.2% to $2.61 in pre-market trading after the company highlighted recent corporate progress, and reported financial results for the first quarter.
- Blue Bird Corporation BLBD shares gained 30% to $25.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Rubicon Technologies, Inc. RBT shares rose 19.5% to $0.5340 in pre-market trading after dropping around 15% on Thursday.
- Momentus Inc. MNTS shares gained 18.5% to $0.4979 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Babylon Holdings Limited BBLN shares climbed 16% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after dropping 42% on Thursday. Babylon recently reported mixed Q1 financial results. The company also announced it secured financing and plans to implement a take private transaction with support from AlbaCore Capital.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. CDTX rose 13.4% to $1.34 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly sales.
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS gained 12.5% to $3.39 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- OppFi Inc. OPFI rose 12.2% to $2.30 in pre-market trading as the company posted upbeat Q1 results and raised FY23 EPS guidance.
- Ouster, Inc. OUST gained 11.5% to $4.28 in pre-market trading following strong Q1 sales results.
Losers
- VirnetX Holding Corporation VHC fell 19.6% to $0.35 in pre-market after gaining around 15% on Thursday. VirnetX recently announced a partnership with Samsung.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BLCM shares dropped 14.7% to $0.6824 in pre-market trading. A 13D filing recently showed Baker Bros. Advisors reported a 19.99% active stake in the company.
- VCI Global Limited VCIG fell 11.1% to $3.13 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Thursday. VCI Global announced application for dual listing on upstream.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN shares fell 11% to $0.7915 in pre-market trading. Addex Therapeutics shares dropped around 6% on Thursday after the company reported Q1 financial results.
- MMTec, Inc. MTC fell 10.7% to $0.9808 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Thursday.
- Austin Gold Corp. AUST fell 10.2% to $1.06 in pre-market trading. Austin Gold reported the results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting.
- Assure Holdings Corp. IONM fell 9.8% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Thursday. Assure Holdings recently reported preliminary first quarter 2023 financial results.
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT fell 9.1% to $1.00 in pre-market trading. Red Cat recently received order for 200 long-range, high-speed drones for Ukrainian deployment.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. UFAB fell 8.8% to $0.2418 in pre-market trading after dropping 16% on Thursday.
- BIOLASE, Inc. BIOL shares dropped 8.3% to $0.22 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q1 results.
Now Read This: Investor Sentiment Declines Further After Dow Drops For Fourth Consecutive Day
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.