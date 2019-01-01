OppFi (NYSE:OPFI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$100.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$100.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of OppFi using advanced sorting and filters.
OppFi Questions & Answers
When is OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) reporting earnings?
OppFi (OPFI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.48, which missed the estimate of $0.16.
What were OppFi’s (NYSE:OPFI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $78.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.