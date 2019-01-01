Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$1.4B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.4B
Earnings History
Offerpad Solutions Questions & Answers
When is Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) reporting earnings?
Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) is scheduled to report earnings on July 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.11, which beat the estimate of $-1.03.
What were Offerpad Solutions’s (NYSE:OPAD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $540.3M, which beat the estimate of $524.1M.
