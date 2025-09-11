Offerpad Solutions Stock Surges Over 15% After Hours Following Enhanced HomePro Program Launch

Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD shares jumped 15.32% to $4.44 during after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the company’s announcement of strategic enhancements to its HomePro program.

Check out the current price of OPAD stock here.

Enhanced HomePro Program Drives Momentum

The Tempe-based company unveiled improvements to its HomePro agent partnership program, streamlining real estate transactions and boosting agent productivity. The enhanced workflow manages property assessments, freeing agents from administrative tasks.

The enhanced assessment process has been a game-changer,” said Darwin Wall of Realty One Group, a modern real estate franchisor.

Brian Bair, Chief Executive Officer of Offerpad, said the operational enhancement "positions Offerpad to drive growth as we continue expanding the program."

Fed Rate Cut Expectations Fuel Rally

OPAD’s momentum aligns with broader real estate sector strength as investors anticipate Federal Reserve rate cuts. The company’s momentum percentile ranking climbed from 76.97 to 92.14 week-over-week.

See Also: Oracle Surges In After-Hours Trading After Popping 36%, Larry Ellison Briefly Becomes Richest Person

Major investment banks expect multiple Fed rate cuts through 2026, benefiting mortgage-dependent companies like Offerpad.

Technical Metrics

OPAD surged from a low of $0.91 on June 30, with a light trading volume of 82,000 shares, to reach a one-year high of $6.23 on August 28, backed by a massive spike in volume to 112 million shares, which is well above its average daily volume of 15.46 million.

With a $117.75 million market capitalization, the proptech trades in a 52-week range of $0.91-$6.35, showing 35.09% year-to-date gains.

Price Action: On Wednesday, OPAD closed regular trading at $3.85, down 8.55%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings highlight OPAD has a Momentum score of 92.14. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Around the World Photos / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.