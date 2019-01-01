Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Offerpad Solutions
The latest price target for Offerpad Solutions (NYSE: OPAD) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 30, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting OPAD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.45% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Offerpad Solutions (NYSE: OPAD) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Offerpad Solutions initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Offerpad Solutions, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Offerpad Solutions was filed on March 30, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 30, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) is trading at is $4.90, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
