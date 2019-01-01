ñol

Old National Bancorp
(NASDAQ:ONB)
15.84
-0.25[-1.55%]
At close: Jun 3
15.84
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low15.8 - 16.11
52 Week High/Low14.91 - 20.81
Open / Close16.09 / 15.84
Float / Outstanding248.1M / 293M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 2.6M
Mkt Cap4.6B
P/E15.53
50d Avg. Price15.73
Div / Yield0.56/3.54%
Payout Ratio54.9
EPS-0.13
Total Float248.1M

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Old National Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.400

Quarterly Revenue

$288M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$288M

Earnings Recap

 

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Old National Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $83.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Old National Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.25 0.36 0.40 0.41
EPS Actual 0.37 0.43 0.41 0.52
Revenue Estimate 202.40M 202.00M 205.32M 208.82M
Revenue Actual 198.26M 206.09M 201.44M 204.83M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Old National Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Old National Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) reporting earnings?
A

Old National Bancorp (ONB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Q
What were Old National Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:ONB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $153.6M, which missed the estimate of $154.8M.

