Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Old National Bancorp
Old National Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) was reported by Stephens & Co. on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting ONB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.95% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Old National Bancorp upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Old National Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Old National Bancorp was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Old National Bancorp (ONB) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $19.00. The current price Old National Bancorp (ONB) is trading at is $15.84, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
