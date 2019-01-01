Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Owens & Minor beat estimated earnings by 17.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $80.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 6.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Owens & Minor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.55
|0.97
|0.99
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|0.74
|1.06
|1.57
|Revenue Estimate
|2.43B
|2.46B
|2.47B
|2.37B
|Revenue Actual
|2.47B
|2.50B
|2.49B
|2.33B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Owens & Minor Questions & Answers
Owens & Minor (OMI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.43, which hit the estimate of $0.43.
The Actual Revenue was $2.3B, which missed the estimate of $2.4B.
