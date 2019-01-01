OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$2.350
Quarterly Revenue
$870M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of OneMain Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
OneMain Holdings Questions & Answers
When is OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) reporting earnings?
OneMain Holdings (OMF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.81, which missed the estimate of $0.89.
What were OneMain Holdings’s (NYSE:OMF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $569M, which missed the estimate of $623.4M.
