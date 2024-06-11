Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 7% Dividend Yields

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, even when markets are at all-time highs, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. COLB

Dividend Yield: 7.68%

7.68% Piper Sandler analyst Matthew Clark reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $27 on June 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Barclays analyst Jared Shaw maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $20 to $21 on April 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Recent News: On May 13, Columbia Banking System announced a 36 cents per common share dividend.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF

Dividend Yield: 8.48%

8.48% BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Market Perform rating and increased the price target from $48 to $50 on May 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $51 to $52 on May 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Recent News: On April 30, OneMain Holdings posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Capital Southwest Corporation CSWC

Dividend Yield: 9.62%

9.62% JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryandowngraded the stock from Market Outperform to Market Perform on May 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Raymond James analyst Robert Doddmaintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $24 to $26.5 on Jan. 31. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Recent News: On May 14, Capital Southwest posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

