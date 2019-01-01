Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ:OMAB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Central North Airport Gr
Central North Airport Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $58.00 expecting OMAB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.09% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Central North Airport Gr maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Central North Airport Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Central North Airport Gr was filed on January 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Central North Airport Gr (OMAB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $65.00 to $58.00. The current price Central North Airport Gr (OMAB) is trading at is $58.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
