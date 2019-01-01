Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ:OMAB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.780
Quarterly Revenue
$107.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.2B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Central North Airport Gr using advanced sorting and filters.
Central North Airport Gr Questions & Answers
When is Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ:OMAB) reporting earnings?
Central North Airport Gr (OMAB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ:OMAB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.56.
What were Central North Airport Gr’s (NASDAQ:OMAB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $99.1M, which beat the estimate of $78.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.