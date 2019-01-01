One Liberty Props (NYSE:OLP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for One Liberty Props
One Liberty Props Questions & Answers
The latest price target for One Liberty Props (NYSE: OLP) was reported by Aegis Capital on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $39.00 expecting OLP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.82% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for One Liberty Props (NYSE: OLP) was provided by Aegis Capital, and One Liberty Props maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of One Liberty Props, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for One Liberty Props was filed on November 10, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 10, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest One Liberty Props (OLP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $35.00 to $39.00. The current price One Liberty Props (OLP) is trading at is $26.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.