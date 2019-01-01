Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:08 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Universal Display beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $0.98.

Revenue was up $16.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 22.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Universal Display's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1 1.07 0.87 0.79 EPS Actual 0.96 0.97 0.85 1.08 Revenue Estimate 144.47M 145.26M 127.30M 119.96M Revenue Actual 146.25M 143.62M 129.66M 134.00M

