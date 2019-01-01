QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Bravo Enterprises Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of water from air systems known as Air-to-Water Harvesters that extracts moisture from the air then filters and purifies the water for consumption.

Bravo Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bravo Enterprises (OGNG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bravo Enterprises (OTCEM: OGNG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bravo Enterprises's (OGNG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bravo Enterprises.

Q

What is the target price for Bravo Enterprises (OGNG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bravo Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for Bravo Enterprises (OGNG)?

A

The stock price for Bravo Enterprises (OTCEM: OGNG) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 19:10:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bravo Enterprises (OGNG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bravo Enterprises.

Q

When is Bravo Enterprises (OTCEM:OGNG) reporting earnings?

A

Bravo Enterprises does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bravo Enterprises (OGNG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bravo Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Bravo Enterprises (OGNG) operate in?

A

Bravo Enterprises is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.