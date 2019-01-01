Orogen Royalties Inc is engaged in project generation for precious and base metal discoveries in western North America with a focus on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions. The company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitano West gold deposit in Sonora, Mexico being developed by First Majestic Silver Corp and the Silicon gold project in Nevada, USA, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti N.A. The company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.