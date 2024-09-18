Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Cheer Fed's Decision Erasing Early Losses: Close Above $61.5K Is A 'Resumption Of Bull Market,' Says Trader

Cryptocurrency markets are trading relatively flat after the Federal Reserve announced a 50 basis points cut, making risk assets more attractive.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$60,376.37
|-0.4%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,322.72
|-1.3%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$130.3
|-1.7%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.101
|-0.3%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001334
|-0.04%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows an 8% decline in large transaction volume and a 4% increase in daily active addresses. Transactions greater than $100,000 increased from 7,579 to 8,280 in single day. Exchanges netflows narrowed by 238%.
- Coinglass data shows 56,823 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $124 million.
- HODL15Capital noted that U.S. Bitcoin ETFs continue to buy more than 100% of newly mined BTC. The ETFs bought 2,921 Bitcoin yesterday vs. 450 mined.
Notable Developments:
- Revolut Plans To Launch Stablecoin: ‘Crypto Is Part Of Our Belief In Banking Without Borders’
- Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Likely ‘One Of The Bigger Users’ Of Blockchain Technology, But Calls Cryptocurrencies A ‘Pet Rock’
- Ethereum Co-Founder Says Donald Trump Is ‘Certainly The Favorite’ Over Kamala Harris For Crypto
- Hamster Kombat To Launch Game Development Ecosystem, Aiming To Onboard ‘Next Billion’ Into Web3
- MicroStrategy Raises $875M In Convertible Notes, Plans Further Bitcoin Purchases
- Shiba Inu Team Says Launching K9 Finance Liquid Staking On Shibarium Tomorrow: Are SHIB Burns Set To Accelerate From Here On Now?
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Nervos Network CKB/USD
|$0.01754
|+10%
|Fantom FTM/USD
|$0.6171
|+8.2%
|BinaryX BNX/USD
|$1.56
|+7.8%
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez predicts that today's close above $61,500 "could signal the resumption of the bull market! Uptober."
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
