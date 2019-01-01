QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Organa Tech Gp New Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Organa Tech Gp New (OGNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Organa Tech Gp New (OTCEM: OGNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Organa Tech Gp New's (OGNT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Organa Tech Gp New.

Q

What is the target price for Organa Tech Gp New (OGNT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Organa Tech Gp New

Q

Current Stock Price for Organa Tech Gp New (OGNT)?

A

The stock price for Organa Tech Gp New (OTCEM: OGNT) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 18:28:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Organa Tech Gp New (OGNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Organa Tech Gp New.

Q

When is Organa Tech Gp New (OTCEM:OGNT) reporting earnings?

A

Organa Tech Gp New does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Organa Tech Gp New (OGNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Organa Tech Gp New.

Q

What sector and industry does Organa Tech Gp New (OGNT) operate in?

A

Organa Tech Gp New is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.