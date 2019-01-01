|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Organa Tech Gp New (OTCEM: OGNT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Organa Tech Gp New.
There is no analysis for Organa Tech Gp New
The stock price for Organa Tech Gp New (OTCEM: OGNT) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 18:28:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Organa Tech Gp New.
Organa Tech Gp New does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Organa Tech Gp New.
Organa Tech Gp New is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.