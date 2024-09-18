Elon Musk Accuses FAA Of Fining SpaceX Over 'Nonsense' That Doesn't Affect Safety: 'Amazingly, No Starliner Fines For Boeing'"

Tesla Inc. and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has publicly criticized the Federal Aviation Administration for imposing a $633,009 fine on SpaceX for regulatory violations, hinting at the agency’s favoritism towards Boeing Co BA.

What Happened: According to a post by Musk on X, he questioned why Boeing was not fined despite NASA deeming their spacecraft unsafe for returning astronauts. Musk’s comments were in response to a post by Mario Nawfal, who criticized the FAA's actions against SpaceX.

“Amazingly, no Starliner fines for Boeing! The FAA space division is harassing SpaceX about nonsense that doesn't affect safety while giving a free pass to Boeing even after NASA concluded that their spacecraft was not safe enough to bring back the astronauts,” Musk wrote.

Musk also stated that resignations from FAA leadership are necessary.

Nawfal highlighted that the FAA had to go back a year to find violations against SpaceX, while Boeing faced no penalties for safety issues that left two American astronauts stranded at the ISS. Meanwhile, SpaceX plans to sue the FAA for regulatory overreach.

The FAA has proposed a fine against SpaceX for alleged violations during two launches in 2023, accusing the company of not adhering to license requirements.

This comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Boeing’s safety and quality control issues, with FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker set to testify before Congress on Sept. 24 and 25 regarding the agency’s oversight of Boeing.

Why It Matters: The tension between SpaceX and the FAA is not new. Recently, Musk highlighted that SpaceX’s competitors “take up less than we do, and they take nothing down, and they get paid twice as much,” referring to the disparity in treatment between SpaceX and Boeing.

This statement came amid Boeing’s decision to freeze hiring and consider furloughs due to a strike by over 30,000 workers.

Adding to the context, former President Donald Trump recently praised Musk for his contributions to U.S. space development, stating that the U.S. was previously lagging behind China and Russia in space but is now a leader, thanks to Musk’s efforts.

Moreover, SpaceX has achieved significant milestones, including the recent return of the Polaris Dawn crew after a 5-day mission that featured the first commercial spacewalk.

Musk’s dominance in space is further illustrated by SpaceX controlling nearly two-thirds of the planet’s satellites, with plans to launch almost 40,000 more. This rapid expansion of the Starlink satellite network has positioned SpaceX as a formidable player in the global space industry.

