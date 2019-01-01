Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.230
Quarterly Revenue
$500.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$500.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Ortho Clinical Diagnostic using advanced sorting and filters.
Ortho Clinical Diagnostic Questions & Answers
When is Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX) reporting earnings?
Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (OCDX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.19, which missed the estimate of $0.20.
What were Ortho Clinical Diagnostic’s (NASDAQ:OCDX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $516.6M, which beat the estimate of $508M.
