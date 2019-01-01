QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
One of the world's leading pure online grocers, Ocado operates in two segments. Ocado Retail is the group's online grocery business in the United Kingdom (joint venture with Marks & Spencer); it offers an extensive product range of over 55,000 items through its Ocado.com website and holds more than 15% of the U.K. online grocery market and around 2% of the U.K. grocery market. Ocado Solutions is based on the Ocado Smart Platform, a modular, automated online retail fulfilment and delivery solution, which includes the provision of software, fulfilment hardware, and support services to corporate customers for various up-front and recurring fees. OSP has enabled the company to partner with leading grocers around the world in addition to Ocado's own retail business.

Ocado Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ocado Group (OCDDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ocado Group (OTCPK: OCDDY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ocado Group's (OCDDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ocado Group.

Q

What is the target price for Ocado Group (OCDDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ocado Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Ocado Group (OCDDY)?

A

The stock price for Ocado Group (OTCPK: OCDDY) is $36.38 last updated Today at 8:57:29 PM.

Q

Does Ocado Group (OCDDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ocado Group.

Q

When is Ocado Group (OTCPK:OCDDY) reporting earnings?

A

Ocado Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ocado Group (OCDDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ocado Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Ocado Group (OCDDY) operate in?

A

Ocado Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.