One of the world's leading pure online grocers, Ocado operates in two segments. Ocado Retail is the group's online grocery business in the United Kingdom (joint venture with Marks & Spencer); it offers an extensive product range of over 55,000 items through its Ocado.com website and holds more than 15% of the U.K. online grocery market and around 2% of the U.K. grocery market. Ocado Solutions is based on the Ocado Smart Platform, a modular, automated online retail fulfilment and delivery solution, which includes the provision of software, fulfilment hardware, and support services to corporate customers for various up-front and recurring fees. OSP has enabled the company to partner with leading grocers around the world in addition to Ocado's own retail business.