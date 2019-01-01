ñol

Optical Cable
(NASDAQ:OCC)
3.67
-0.01[-0.27%]
At close: Jun 3
3.8999
0.2299[6.26%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low3.61 - 3.86
52 Week High/Low3.26 - 6.85
Open / Close3.61 / 3.86
Float / Outstanding5.9M / 7.8M
Vol / Avg.2.3K / 9.8K
Mkt Cap28.8M
P/E3.71
50d Avg. Price4
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.12
Total Float5.9M

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Optical Cable reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 17

EPS

$-0.120

Quarterly Revenue

$14.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$14.4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Optical Cable using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Optical Cable Questions & Answers

Q
When is Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) reporting earnings?
A

Optical Cable (OCC) is scheduled to report earnings on June 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 17, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Optical Cable’s (NASDAQ:OCC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $15.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

