Range
1.27 - 1.32
Vol / Avg.
585.1K/942.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.25 - 4.68
Mkt Cap
107.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.29
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
82.1M
Outstanding
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is focused on providing therapeutic solutions for women between the ages of 15 and 49 who suffer from reproductive health conditions that affect their quality of life, ability to conceive or that complicate pregnancy and the health of newborns. The is developing OBE2109 as a novel, oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone, or GnRH, receptor antagonist, for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

ObsEva Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ObsEva (OBSV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ObsEva's (OBSV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ObsEva.

Q

What is the target price for ObsEva (OBSV) stock?

A

The latest price target for ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting OBSV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1045.04% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ObsEva (OBSV)?

A

The stock price for ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) is $1.31 last updated Today at 8:57:01 PM.

Q

Does ObsEva (OBSV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ObsEva.

Q

When is ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) reporting earnings?

A

ObsEva’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is ObsEva (OBSV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ObsEva.

Q

What sector and industry does ObsEva (OBSV) operate in?

A

ObsEva is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.