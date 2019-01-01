Realty Income (NYSE:O), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Realty Income
Realty Income Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Realty Income (NYSE: O) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $77.00 expecting O to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.26% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Realty Income (NYSE: O) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Realty Income maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Realty Income, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Realty Income was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Realty Income (O) rating was a maintained with a price target of $78.00 to $77.00. The current price Realty Income (O) is trading at is $67.39, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.