This Darden Restaurants Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Steve Barger upgraded Myers Industries, Inc. MYE from Sector Weight to Overweight and announces $21 price target. Myers shares closed at $14.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Andy Barish upgraded the rating for Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI from Underperform to Hold and raised the price target from $165 to $210. Darden shares closed at $217.81 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira upgraded Newell Brands Inc. NWL from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $6 to $7. Newell Brands shares closed at $5.43 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski upgraded Zscaler, Inc. ZS from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $260 to $385. Zscaler shares closed at $301.43 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin upgraded DocuSign, Inc. DOCU from Underweight to Equal-Weight and boosted the price target from $67 to $80. Docusign shares closed at $76.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying DRI stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.