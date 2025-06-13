June 13, 2025 8:22 AM 2 min read

This Darden Restaurants Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keybanc analyst Steve Barger upgraded Myers Industries, Inc. MYE from Sector Weight to Overweight and announces $21 price target. Myers shares closed at $14.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Andy Barish upgraded the rating for Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI from Underperform to Hold and raised the price target from $165 to $210. Darden shares closed at $217.81 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira upgraded Newell Brands Inc. NWL from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $6 to $7. Newell Brands shares closed at $5.43 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski upgraded Zscaler, Inc. ZS from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $260 to $385. Zscaler shares closed at $301.43 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin upgraded DocuSign, Inc. DOCU from Underweight to Equal-Weight and boosted the price target from $67 to $80. Docusign shares closed at $76.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying DRI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

