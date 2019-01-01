Nanalysis Scientific Corp develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The company's NMReady-60, the fully featured 60 MHz benchtop NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens, is used for all types of industrial applications. It will begin selling a 100MHz device in early 2020. The company's new device will be the powerful non-cryogen, permanent magnet NMR device. Its products portfolio includes 100e, 100PRO, NMReady-60e, NMReady-60PRO, AUTOSample-60, NMReady-flow, and NMReady-CONNECT.