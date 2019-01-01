QQQ
Range
0.98 - 0.99
Vol / Avg.
26.2K/65.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.36 - 1.37
Mkt Cap
92.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.98
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
93.9M
Outstanding
Nanalysis Scientific Corp develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The company's NMReady-60, the fully featured 60 MHz benchtop NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens, is used for all types of industrial applications. It will begin selling a 100MHz device in early 2020. The company's new device will be the powerful non-cryogen, permanent magnet NMR device. Its products portfolio includes 100e, 100PRO, NMReady-60e, NMReady-60PRO, AUTOSample-60, NMReady-flow, and NMReady-CONNECT.

Nanalysis Scientific Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nanalysis Scientific (NSCIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nanalysis Scientific (OTCQX: NSCIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nanalysis Scientific's (NSCIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nanalysis Scientific.

Q

What is the target price for Nanalysis Scientific (NSCIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nanalysis Scientific

Q

Current Stock Price for Nanalysis Scientific (NSCIF)?

A

The stock price for Nanalysis Scientific (OTCQX: NSCIF) is $0.99 last updated Today at 5:15:48 PM.

Q

Does Nanalysis Scientific (NSCIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nanalysis Scientific.

Q

When is Nanalysis Scientific (OTCQX:NSCIF) reporting earnings?

A

Nanalysis Scientific does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nanalysis Scientific (NSCIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nanalysis Scientific.

Q

What sector and industry does Nanalysis Scientific (NSCIF) operate in?

A

Nanalysis Scientific is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.