The 2022 OTCQX Best 50 Has Been Announced — Here Are The Companies That Made The Cut

The 2022 OTCQX Best 50 – the top 50 performers on the OTCQX of the prior year – traded an aggregate of $594 million in average daily dollar volume in 2021, marking roughly a 383% increase from the respective $123 million in 2020.
According to OTC Markets Group Inc.’s OTCM latest announcement, the companies delivered a median total return of 81% to investors in 2021.
North American-based companies from Canada and the United States, such as Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ENZN, Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV, and Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation CNIG, made up a majority of the list. Also represented were international companies from Euronext Amsterdam, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
The constituents of the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 also exhibited relative diversity in their initiatives. Top-performer Nanalysis Scientific Corp. NSCIF, for example, develops and manufactures nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) devices. NSCIF shares the “top 50” designation with Wow Unlimited Media Inc. WOWMF, an animation and entertainment company, Taal Distributed Technology Inc. TAALF, an enterprise blockchain processing company, and Indiva Ltd. NDVAF, a cannabis producer.
Adding to the diversity, a number of energy-driven securities make the 2022 OTCQX Best 50, as well as the three community banks: GrandSouth Bancorporation GRRB, SVB&T Corp. SVBT, and Coastal Carolina Bancshares Inc. CCNB.
Recurring Appearances
Ten companies from last year’s ranking made their second appearance on the OTCQX Best 50 list in 2022. H2O Innovation Inc. HEOFF and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s GBTC inclusion in this year’s list marks their third consecutive appearance on the OTCQX Best 50.
- IsoEnergy Ltd. ISENF
- Global Atomic Corp. GLATF
- Neo Lithium Corp. NTTHF
- Deep Yellow Ltd. DYLLF
- Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC GDLC
- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. CTSDF
- POET Technologies Inc. POETF
- H2O Innovation Inc. HEOFF
- NanoXplore Inc. NNXPF
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) GBTC
- Adventus Mining Corp. ADVZF
The 2022 OTCQX Best 50 Companies:
|
Rank
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
1
|
Nanalysis Scientific Corp.
|
NSCIF
|
2
|
Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.
|
CNSNF
|
3
|
InPlay Oil Corp.
|
IPOOF
|
4
|
Filo Mining Corp.
|
FLMMF
|
5
|
Journey Energy Inc.
|
JRNGF
|
6
|
Opsens, Inc.
|
OPSSF
|
7
|
Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)
|
ETHE
|
8
|
IsoEnergy Ltd.
|
ISENF
|
9
|
Corsa Coal Corp.
|
CRSXF
|
10
|
Obsidian Energy Ltd.
|
OBELF
|
11
|
Global Atomic Corp.
|
GLATF
|
12
|
Neo Lithium Corp.
|
NTTHF
|
13
|
NOVONIX LTD.
|
NVNXF
|
14
|
Petrus Resources Ltd.
|
PTRUF
|
15
|
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)
|
ETCG
|
16
|
Wow Unlimited Media Inc.
|
WOWMF
|
17
|
Labrador Gold Corp.
|
NKOSF
|
18
|
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.
|
WSTRF
|
19
|
Eloro Resources Ltd.
|
ELRRF
|
20
|
Taal Distributed Information Technologies Inc.
|
TAALF
|
21
|
Deep Yellow Ltd.
|
DYLLF
|
22
|
Torq Resources Inc.
|
TRBMF
|
23
|
Bombardier Inc.
|
BDRBF BDRAF
|
24
|
Coastal Carolina Bancshares Inc.
|
CCNB
|
25
|
Fission Uranium Corp.
|
FCUUF
|
26
|
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC
|
GDLC
|
27
|
Indiva Ltd.
|
NDVAF
|
28
|
Millennial Lithium Corp.
|
MLNLF
|
29
|
Converge Technology Solutions Corp.
|
CTSDF
|
30
|
POET Technologies Inc.
|
POETF
|
31
|
4Front Ventures Corp.
|
FFNTF
|
32
|
Amerigo Resources Ltd.
|
ARREF
|
33
|
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
ENZN
|
34
|
Yankuang Energy Group Co. Ltd.
|
YZCAY YZCHF
|
35
|
ASM International N.V.
|
ASMIY
|
36
|
NioCorp Developments Ltd.
|
NIOBF
|
37
|
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.
|
THBRF
|
38
|
SVB&T Corp.
|
SVBT
|
39
|
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
MRVFF
|
40
|
Unrivaled Brands Inc.
|
UNRV
|
41
|
GOODNESS GROWTH HLDGS INC.
|
GDNSF
|
42
|
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
|
IVPAF
|
43
|
H2O Innovation Inc.
|
HEOFF
|
44
|
NanoXplore Inc.
|
NNXPF
|
45
|
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
|
GBTC
|
46
|
Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp.
|
CNIG CNIGO CNIGP
|
47
|
Table Trac Inc.
|
TBTC
|
48
|
MariMed Inc.
|
MRMD
|
49
|
Adventus Mining Corp.
|
ADVZF
|
50
|
GrandSouth Bancorporation
|
GRRB
More On The OTCQX Best 50
The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2021 calendar year.
OTC Markets Group applied the following criteria to eligible companies traded on OTCQX on Dec. 31, 2021, to determine which companies would qualify for the 2022 OTCQX Best 50:
- traded on OTCQX on Dec. 31, 2020
- closing share price of $0.25 or greater on Dec. 31, 2021
- closing share price on Dec. 31, 2021, greater than on Dec. 31, 2020
- traded equal to or greater than $500,000 in dollar volume in 2021
- not a “penny stock” on Dec. 31, 2021, as defined under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
- member of the OTCQX Composite Index as of Dec. 31, 2021
View the complete 2022 OTCQX Best 50 ranking.
