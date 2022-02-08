QQQ
The 2022 OTCQX Best 50 Has Been Announced — Here Are The Companies That Made The Cut

by Jad Malaeb
February 8, 2022

Photo by Yiorgos Ntrahas on Unsplash

The 2022 OTCQX Best 50 – the top 50 performers on the OTCQX of the prior year – traded an aggregate of $594 million in average daily dollar volume in 2021, marking roughly a 383% increase from the respective $123 million in 2020.

According to OTC Markets Group Inc.’s OTCM latest announcement, the companies delivered a median total return of 81% to investors in 2021.

North American-based companies from Canada and the United States, such as Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ENZN, Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV, and Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation CNIG, made up a majority of the list. Also represented were international companies from Euronext Amsterdam, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The constituents of the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 also exhibited relative diversity in their initiatives. Top-performer Nanalysis Scientific Corp. NSCIF, for example, develops and manufactures nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) devices. NSCIF shares the “top 50” designation with Wow Unlimited Media Inc. WOWMF, an animation and entertainment company, Taal Distributed Technology Inc. TAALF, an enterprise blockchain processing company, and Indiva Ltd. NDVAF, a cannabis producer.

Adding to the diversity, a number of energy-driven securities make the 2022 OTCQX Best 50, as well as the three community banks: GrandSouth Bancorporation GRRB, SVB&T Corp. SVBT, and Coastal Carolina Bancshares Inc. CCNB.

Recurring Appearances

Ten companies from last year’s ranking made their second appearance on the OTCQX Best 50 list in 2022. H2O Innovation Inc. HEOFF and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s GBTC inclusion in this year’s list marks their third consecutive appearance on the OTCQX Best 50.

  • IsoEnergy Ltd. ISENF
  • Global Atomic Corp. GLATF
  • Neo Lithium Corp. NTTHF
  • Deep Yellow Ltd. DYLLF
  • Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC GDLC
  • Converge Technology Solutions Corp. CTSDF
  • POET Technologies Inc. POETF
  • H2O Innovation Inc. HEOFF
  • NanoXplore Inc. NNXPF
  • Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) GBTC
  • Adventus Mining Corp. ADVZF

The 2022 OTCQX Best 50 Companies:

Rank

Company

Symbol

1

Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

NSCIF

2

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.

CNSNF

3

InPlay Oil Corp.

IPOOF

4

Filo Mining Corp.

FLMMF

5

Journey Energy Inc.

JRNGF

6

Opsens, Inc.

OPSSF

7

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

ETHE

8

IsoEnergy Ltd.

ISENF

9

Corsa Coal Corp.

CRSXF

10

Obsidian Energy Ltd.

OBELF

11

Global Atomic Corp.

GLATF

12

Neo Lithium Corp.

NTTHF

13

NOVONIX LTD.

NVNXF

14

Petrus Resources Ltd.

PTRUF

15

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)

ETCG

16

Wow Unlimited Media Inc.

WOWMF

17

Labrador Gold Corp.

NKOSF

18

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

WSTRF

19

Eloro Resources Ltd.

ELRRF

20

Taal Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

TAALF

21

Deep Yellow Ltd.

DYLLF

22

Torq Resources Inc.

TRBMF

23

Bombardier Inc.

BDRBF BDRAF

24

Coastal Carolina Bancshares Inc.

CCNB

25

Fission Uranium Corp.

FCUUF

26

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC

GDLC

27

Indiva Ltd.

NDVAF

28

Millennial Lithium Corp.

MLNLF

29

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

CTSDF

30

POET Technologies Inc.

POETF

31

4Front Ventures Corp.

FFNTF

32

Amerigo Resources Ltd.

ARREF

33

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ENZN

34

Yankuang Energy Group Co. Ltd.

YZCAY YZCHF

35

ASM International N.V.

ASMIY

36

NioCorp Developments Ltd.

NIOBF

37

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.

THBRF

38

SVB&T Corp.

SVBT

39

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MRVFF

40

Unrivaled Brands Inc.

UNRV

41

GOODNESS GROWTH HLDGS INC.

GDNSF

42

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

IVPAF

43

H2O Innovation Inc.

HEOFF

44

NanoXplore Inc.

NNXPF

45

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

GBTC

46

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp.

CNIG  CNIGO  CNIGP

47

Table Trac Inc.

TBTC

48

MariMed Inc.

MRMD

49

Adventus Mining Corp.

ADVZF

50

GrandSouth Bancorporation

GRRB

More On The OTCQX Best 50

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2021 calendar year.

OTC Markets Group applied the following criteria to eligible companies traded on OTCQX on Dec. 31, 2021, to determine which companies would qualify for the 2022 OTCQX Best 50:

  • traded on OTCQX on Dec. 31, 2020
  • closing share price of $0.25 or greater on Dec. 31, 2021
  • closing share price on Dec. 31, 2021, greater than on Dec. 31, 2020
  • traded equal to or greater than $500,000 in dollar volume in 2021
  • not a “penny stock” on Dec. 31, 2021, as defined under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
  • member of the OTCQX Composite Index as of Dec. 31, 2021

View the complete 2022 OTCQX Best 50 ranking.

