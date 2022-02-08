The 2022 OTCQX Best 50 Has Been Announced — Here Are The Companies That Made The Cut

Photo by Yiorgos Ntrahas on Unsplash

The 2022 OTCQX Best 50 – the top 50 performers on the OTCQX of the prior year – traded an aggregate of $594 million in average daily dollar volume in 2021, marking roughly a 383% increase from the respective $123 million in 2020.

According to OTC Markets Group Inc.’s OTCM latest announcement, the companies delivered a median total return of 81% to investors in 2021.

North American-based companies from Canada and the United States, such as Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ENZN, Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV, and Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation CNIG, made up a majority of the list. Also represented were international companies from Euronext Amsterdam, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The constituents of the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 also exhibited relative diversity in their initiatives. Top-performer Nanalysis Scientific Corp. NSCIF, for example, develops and manufactures nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) devices. NSCIF shares the “top 50” designation with Wow Unlimited Media Inc. WOWMF, an animation and entertainment company, Taal Distributed Technology Inc. TAALF, an enterprise blockchain processing company, and Indiva Ltd. NDVAF, a cannabis producer.

Adding to the diversity, a number of energy-driven securities make the 2022 OTCQX Best 50, as well as the three community banks: GrandSouth Bancorporation GRRB, SVB&T Corp. SVBT, and Coastal Carolina Bancshares Inc. CCNB.

Recurring Appearances

Ten companies from last year’s ranking made their second appearance on the OTCQX Best 50 list in 2022. H2O Innovation Inc. HEOFF and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s GBTC inclusion in this year’s list marks their third consecutive appearance on the OTCQX Best 50.

The 2022 OTCQX Best 50 Companies:

Rank Company Symbol 1 Nanalysis Scientific Corp. NSCIF 2 Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. CNSNF 3 InPlay Oil Corp. IPOOF 4 Filo Mining Corp. FLMMF 5 Journey Energy Inc. JRNGF 6 Opsens, Inc. OPSSF 7 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) ETHE 8 IsoEnergy Ltd. ISENF 9 Corsa Coal Corp. CRSXF 10 Obsidian Energy Ltd. OBELF 11 Global Atomic Corp. GLATF 12 Neo Lithium Corp. NTTHF 13 NOVONIX LTD. NVNXF 14 Petrus Resources Ltd. PTRUF 15 Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) ETCG 16 Wow Unlimited Media Inc. WOWMF 17 Labrador Gold Corp. NKOSF 18 Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. WSTRF 19 Eloro Resources Ltd. ELRRF 20 Taal Distributed Information Technologies Inc. TAALF 21 Deep Yellow Ltd. DYLLF 22 Torq Resources Inc. TRBMF 23 Bombardier Inc. BDRBF BDRAF 24 Coastal Carolina Bancshares Inc. CCNB 25 Fission Uranium Corp. FCUUF 26 Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC GDLC 27 Indiva Ltd. NDVAF 28 Millennial Lithium Corp. MLNLF 29 Converge Technology Solutions Corp. CTSDF 30 POET Technologies Inc. POETF 31 4Front Ventures Corp. FFNTF 32 Amerigo Resources Ltd. ARREF 33 Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc. ENZN 34 Yankuang Energy Group Co. Ltd. YZCAY YZCHF 35 ASM International N.V. ASMIY 36 NioCorp Developments Ltd. NIOBF 37 Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. THBRF 38 SVB&T Corp. SVBT 39 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. MRVFF 40 Unrivaled Brands Inc. UNRV 41 GOODNESS GROWTH HLDGS INC. GDNSF 42 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. IVPAF 43 H2O Innovation Inc. HEOFF 44 NanoXplore Inc. NNXPF 45 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) GBTC 46 Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp. CNIG CNIGO CNIGP 47 Table Trac Inc. TBTC 48 MariMed Inc. MRMD 49 Adventus Mining Corp. ADVZF 50 GrandSouth Bancorporation GRRB

More On The OTCQX Best 50

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2021 calendar year.

OTC Markets Group applied the following criteria to eligible companies traded on OTCQX on Dec. 31, 2021, to determine which companies would qualify for the 2022 OTCQX Best 50:

traded on OTCQX on Dec. 31, 2020

closing share price of $0.25 or greater on Dec. 31, 2021

closing share price on Dec. 31, 2021, greater than on Dec. 31, 2020

traded equal to or greater than $500,000 in dollar volume in 2021

not a “penny stock” on Dec. 31, 2021, as defined under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

member of the OTCQX Composite Index as of Dec. 31, 2021

View the complete 2022 OTCQX Best 50 ranking.

