Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 12:53PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company which develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. It has announced the commercialization of ZYESAMI (Aviptadil), an application for COVID-related respiratory failure. It is also developing NRX-100/101, the first sequential drug regimen for bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Analyst Ratings

NRX Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXPW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXPW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NRX Pharmaceuticals's (NRXPW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NRX Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXPW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NRX Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXPW)?

A

The stock price for NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXPW) is $1.4 last updated Today at 4:03:09 PM.

Q

Does NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXPW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NRX Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPW) reporting earnings?

A

NRX Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXPW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NRX Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXPW) operate in?

A

NRX Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.