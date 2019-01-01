NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company which develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. It has announced the commercialization of ZYESAMI (Aviptadil), an application for COVID-related respiratory failure. It is also developing NRX-100/101, the first sequential drug regimen for bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.