Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Newpark Resources
Newpark Resources Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) was reported by Capital One on March 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) was provided by Capital One, and Newpark Resources downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Newpark Resources, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Newpark Resources was filed on March 17, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 17, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Newpark Resources (NR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Newpark Resources (NR) is trading at is $4.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.