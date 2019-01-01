Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$176.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$176.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Newpark Resources using advanced sorting and filters.
Newpark Resources Questions & Answers
When is Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) reporting earnings?
Newpark Resources (NR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $-0.02.
What were Newpark Resources’s (NYSE:NR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $183M, which beat the estimate of $161.5M.
