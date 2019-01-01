NOV (NYSE:NOV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$1.5B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.5B
Earnings History
NOV Questions & Answers
When is NOV (NYSE:NOV) reporting earnings?
NOV (NOV) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NOV (NYSE:NOV)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.14, which beat the estimate of $-0.15.
What were NOV’s (NYSE:NOV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.8B, which missed the estimate of $1.8B.
