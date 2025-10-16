6 Energy Stocks Lighting Up The Value Leaderboard

Six energy stocks have climbed into the top 10% of Benzinga’s value rankings over the past week. Here’s what investors need to know.

Energy Stocks To Watch

Benzinga's Edge Rankings system assesses stocks based on four key factors — momentum, growth, quality and value. The value component incorporates traditional valuation metrics such as Price-to-Earnings (P/E), Price-to-Sales (P/S) and Price-to-Book (P/B) ratios, benchmarking each stock against its industry peers. A higher value score indicates the stock could be undervalued relative to its fundamentals.

By tracking movements in value rankings, investors can spot potential opportunities before they attract wider market attention. Benzinga's rankings system highlighted six energy stocks that entered the top 10% of value rankings over the past week.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD), which explores and produces oil and natural gas in the Williston Basin, is first on the list with a value ranking score of 90.65.

The company recently received a Buy rating and $130 price target from Roth Capital analyst Nick Pope, while Morgan Stanley's Devin McDermott maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered his price target from $131 to $128. Chord Energy shares were down 0.43% at $89.73 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is next on the list and has a value ranking score of 90.16. Matador explores and produces oil and natural gas in the Delaware Basin and operates midstream assets that handle gathering, processing and transportation.

The stock has a forward P/E ratio of 8.42. BofA Securities analyst Noah Hungness recently maintained a Buy rating while lowering the price target from $56 to $55. Matador is expected to report third quarter earnings on Oct. 21 after the market closes. Analysts estimate earnings per share of $1.33 and revenue of $899.50 million. Matador Resources shares were up 0.72% at $43.45 at the time of publication.

Third on the list is NOV (NYSE:NOV), a company that designs and manufactures equipment and components for oil and gas drilling and production. NOV has a value ranking score of 90.6 and a forward P/E ratio of 11.24. NOV is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on Oct. 27, with analysts expecting earnings per share of 25 cents on revenue of $2.14 billion. NOV shares were down 0.98% at $12.68 at last check.

Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX) is fourth on the list with a value score of 90.01 and a forward P/E ratio of 6.76. Roth Capital analyst Nick Pope recently reinstated coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $36. Riley shares were down 0.68% at $27.58 at the time of writing.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) comes in fifth on the list, posting a value score of 90.41 and a trailing P/E ratio of 12.89. The company is expected to report third-quarter earnings on Oct. 27 before the market opens, as analysts forecast earnings per share of 23 cents on revenue of $141.9 million. Ranger Energy shares were up 0.31% at $12.80 at publication time.

Last on the list is Surge Energy (OTC:ZPTAF), which has a value score of 90.9 and a forward P/E ratio of 17.04. Surge is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. Surge Energy shares were down 0.19% at $4.84 at last check, per Benzinga Pro.

