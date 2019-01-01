Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Newmark Group
Newmark Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) was reported by Raymond James on April 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting NMRK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.59% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) was provided by Raymond James, and Newmark Group maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Newmark Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Newmark Group was filed on April 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Newmark Group (NMRK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $21.00 to $18.00. The current price Newmark Group (NMRK) is trading at is $10.31, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
