QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Newmark Group
(NASDAQ:NMRK)
10.31
-0.49[-4.54%]
At close: Jun 3
10.31
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low10.21 - 10.67
52 Week High/Low10.14 - 19.1
Open / Close10.64 / 10.31
Float / Outstanding127.2M / 184.6M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 1.6M
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E2.83
50d Avg. Price12.79
Div / Yield0.04/0.39%
Payout Ratio1.1
EPS0
Total Float127.2M

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Newmark Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

$0.360

Quarterly Revenue

$678.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$678.2M

Earnings Recap

 

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Newmark Group beat estimated earnings by 44.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $174.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Newmark Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.56 0.37 0.21 0.11
EPS Actual 0.65 0.50 0.31 0.20
Revenue Estimate 876.23M 685.05M 544.40M 404.87M
Revenue Actual 984.47M 788.13M 629.87M 503.98M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Newmark Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Newmark Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) reporting earnings?
A

Newmark Group (NMRK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Q
What were Newmark Group’s (NASDAQ:NMRK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $460.6M, which beat the estimate of $427M.

