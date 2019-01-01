Northam Platinum Ltd is a producer of platinum group metals, which include platinum, palladium, and rhodium. Northam conducts operations across two main locations in South Africa, Zondereinde and Booysendal, where the mining, concentrating, smelting, and base metals recovery processes occur. The company then outsources its production for refining. The primary consumers of platinum, palladium, and rhodium are from the motor-manufacturing and jewellery industries. Northam sells metals in sponge or ingot form domestically and to overseas markets across Asia, Europe, and North America.