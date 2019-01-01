QQQ
Northam Platinum Ltd is a producer of platinum group metals, which include platinum, palladium, and rhodium. Northam conducts operations across two main locations in South Africa, Zondereinde and Booysendal, where the mining, concentrating, smelting, and base metals recovery processes occur. The company then outsources its production for refining. The primary consumers of platinum, palladium, and rhodium are from the motor-manufacturing and jewellery industries. Northam sells metals in sponge or ingot form domestically and to overseas markets across Asia, Europe, and North America.

Northam Platinum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northam Platinum (NMPNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northam Platinum (OTC: NMPNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Northam Platinum's (NMPNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northam Platinum.

Q

What is the target price for Northam Platinum (NMPNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northam Platinum

Q

Current Stock Price for Northam Platinum (NMPNF)?

A

The stock price for Northam Platinum (OTC: NMPNF) is $11 last updated Mon Jan 25 2021 18:21:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Northam Platinum (NMPNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northam Platinum.

Q

When is Northam Platinum (OTC:NMPNF) reporting earnings?

A

Northam Platinum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northam Platinum (NMPNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northam Platinum.

Q

What sector and industry does Northam Platinum (NMPNF) operate in?

A

Northam Platinum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.