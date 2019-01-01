NMC Health PLC is a healthcare provider and distributor based in the United Arab Emirates. The firm operates in two units: NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. NMC Health operates a network of hospitals, surgery centers, medical centers, and pharmacies. It also acts as a wholesaler of pharmaceutical products, medical equipment, scientific equipment, and veterinary products. Subsidiary NMC Trading is a distributor in the UAE with exclusive rights to several brands, including Unilever, Pfizer, Siemens, Sanofi, Abbott, and Medtronic products. Pharmaceutical products contribute the largest proportion of sales in the distribution business.