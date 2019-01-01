Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Nielsen Holdings
Nielsen Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) was reported by BMO Capital on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting NLSN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.45% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) was provided by BMO Capital, and Nielsen Holdings downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nielsen Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nielsen Holdings was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $34.00 to $28.00. The current price Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) is trading at is $25.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.