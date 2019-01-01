NL Industries (NYSE:NL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NL Industries
NL Industries Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NL Industries (NYSE: NL) was reported by Barclays on May 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting NL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -21.42% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NL Industries (NYSE: NL) was provided by Barclays, and NL Industries downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NL Industries, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NL Industries was filed on May 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NL Industries (NL) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price NL Industries (NL) is trading at is $8.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
