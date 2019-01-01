NL Industries (NYSE:NL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.380
Quarterly Revenue
$42.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$42M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of NL Industries using advanced sorting and filters.
NL Industries Questions & Answers
When is NL Industries (NYSE:NL) reporting earnings?
NL Industries (NL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NL Industries (NYSE:NL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.85, which beat the estimate of $0.23.
What were NL Industries’s (NYSE:NL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $30.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
