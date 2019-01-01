Nike (NYSE:NKE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 21
EPS
$0.870
Quarterly Revenue
$10.9B
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$10.9B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Nike using advanced sorting and filters.
Nike Questions & Answers
When is Nike (NYSE:NKE) reporting earnings?
Nike (NKE) is scheduled to report earnings on June 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 21, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nike (NYSE:NKE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.50.
What were Nike’s (NYSE:NKE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $8.7B, which beat the estimate of $8.6B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.