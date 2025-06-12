Automotive And Apparel Companies 'Absorbed Tariff Costs' Amid Better Than Expected May CPI Print: 'But Don't Expect That To Continue,' Says Expert

Even as May’s inflation print was better-than-expected, it snapped a four-month falling streak and rose slightly, hinting that firms absorbed some tariff-induced price hikes.

What Happened: “Surprisingly, new and used vehicle prices declined in May, despite many expecting an increase in prices from tariffs,” said the chief economist at LPL Financial, Jeffrey Roach.

According to him, prices for apparel and autos, “both highly sensitive to trade conditions, declined in May.” Apparel prices also declined in April, indicating that these companies likely “absorbed tariff costs.”

“But don't expect that to continue,” he added.

Comerica Wealth Management’s CIO, Eric Teal, reiterated Roach’s point and explained that tariffs have not yet shown up in consumer prices. “But a lot depends on the absorption rate of U.S. companies and foreign suppliers.”

Teal believed that the majority of the tariffs would eventually get passed to the consumer, “but companies are cautious at this juncture about passing along the price increase.”

Similarly, the chief economist at Comerica Bank, Bill Adams, said, “CPI cool in May, but price increases are still likely to accelerate in the second half of the year.”

Here’s how automotive and apparel companies have performed in 2025 under the tariff pressures and fear of price increases.

Automobile Stocks YTD Performance One Year Performance Tesla Inc TSLA -13.93% 84.12% Toyota Motor Corporation TM -5.44% -11.20% General Motors Company GM -2.92% 2.07% Honda Motor HMC 2.50% -10.91% Ford Motor Company F 10.47% -11.75% Li Auto Inc LI 22.40% 54.98%

Apparel Stocks YTD Performance One Year Performance Urban Outfitters Inc. URBN 21.80% 58.49% Citi Trends Inc. CTRN 28.29% 51.16% Stitch Fix Inc. SFIX -1.95% 14.57% Carter’s Inc. CRI -40.07% -50.35% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. AEO -40.98% -51.67% Nike Inc. NKE -14.33% -32.63% Skechers USA Inc. SKX -7.00% -16.00% Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU -32.24% -18.57%

See Also: Gary Black’s 2021 TSLA Stock Exit Dodged A 30% Drop: Can Valuation Discipline Outsmart Tesla’s 2025 Robotaxi Hype

Why It Matters: Contrary to the aforementioned views, the CIO at Northlight Asset Management, Chris Zaccarelli, believed that lower-than-expected numbers across the board and a trade deal with China that was agreed to in London would help “the narrative around tariff-induced inflation should subside.”

However, “we are still cautious, but many of the risks that were present in early April appear to be receding at this time,” Zaccarelli added.

On the other hand, Jamie Cox also believed that the disinflation trend should be intact in the coming months. “Shelter and energy are going to keep the disinflation trend intact – prices are moving down in two of the largest categories, so investors should expect further declines in inflation in the coming months,” he said.

Price Action: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell on Wednesday. The SPY was down 0.29% at $601.36, while the QQQ declined 0.34% to $532.41, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices fell on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock