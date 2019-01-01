QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/22.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
6.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
219.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Plato Gold Corp is a Canada based gold and rare minerals exploration company. It is engaged in exploring precious and strategic metals properties. The company has four projects namely, the Good Hope Niobium project, Pic River Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Project, the Timmins Gold project, and the Lolita project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Plato Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plato Gold (NIOVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plato Gold (OTCQB: NIOVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plato Gold's (NIOVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plato Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Plato Gold (NIOVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plato Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Plato Gold (NIOVF)?

A

The stock price for Plato Gold (OTCQB: NIOVF) is $0.0276 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 14:38:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plato Gold (NIOVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plato Gold.

Q

When is Plato Gold (OTCQB:NIOVF) reporting earnings?

A

Plato Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plato Gold (NIOVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plato Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Plato Gold (NIOVF) operate in?

A

Plato Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.