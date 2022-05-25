Plato Gold Raises C$300K Via Equity Offering

Plato Gold Corp. PGC NIOVF plans to complete a non-brokered private placement for up to C$300 thousand gross proceeds.

The Offering will consist of 4 million flow-through shares at C$0.05 per FT share for gross proceeds up to C$200,000 and 2 million hard dollar units at C$0.05 per HD unit for gross proceeds up to C$100,000.

Each HD unit consists of one common share of the company's capital and one common share purchase warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share for C$0.07 per common share until 24 months after the closing date.

The company plans to use the proceeds raised for general working capital purposes and exploration expenses. Closing is expected to occur on June 28, 2022.

Price Action: PGC shares are trading higher by 16.67% at C$0.035 on TSXV and NIOVF higher by 42.94% at $0.036 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo Via Company