April 8, 2025 12:11 PM 3 min read

Crude Oil Gains 1%; Walgreens Posts Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 2% on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 2.48% to 38,907.32 while the NASDAQ climbed 2.43% to 15,982.51. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.38% to 5,182.79.

Check This Out: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares surged by 3.7% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, utilities shares rose by just by 1.1%.

Top Headline

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA on Tuesday reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

The company posted second-quarter sales of $38.59 billion, up 4.1% year over year (+4.7% on constant currency), beating the consensus of $38 billion, reflecting sales growth in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and International segments. Adjusted EPS was 63 cents, down from $1.20 a year ago (47.5% decline), beating the consensus of 53 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Walgreens Boots Alliance withdrew its 2025 guidance under the M&A deal with Sycamore Partners. The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2025.

Equities Trading UP
                       

  • NextDecade Corporation NEXT shares shot up 23% to $7.33 after the company announced a 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreement to supply 1.2 million tonnes per year to a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco.
  • Shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTPgot a boost, surging 109% to $3.7395 after the company announced a patent license agreement with Yale’s School of Medicine and Public Health for the development and commercialization of Tafenoquine.
  • Cycurion, Inc. CYCU shares were also up, gaining 37% to $0.61 after the company announced an expanded partnership with Journal Technologies and a $22 million multi-year contract with a state police agency.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX shares dropped 57% to $3.2291 after the company announced entry into warrant inducement transaction for approximately $3.7 million in gross proceeds.
  • Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY were down 8% to $0.5319. The company's third-quarter net revenue decreased from $188.3 million to $185.8 million, missing the consensus of $210.45 million.
  • CVRx, Inc. CVRX was down, falling 40% to $6.96 after Canaccord Genuity cut its price target on the stock from $23 to $18.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.3% to $61.47 while gold traded up 1.8% at $3,026.10.

Silver traded up 2.7% to $30.415 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.8% to $4.2205.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 3.67%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 3.17% and France's CAC 40 climbed 3.54%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 3.11%, while London's FTSE 100 gained 3.54%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 6.03%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 1.58%, Hong Kong's Gang Seng index rising 1.51% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.49%.

Economics

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index declined 3.3 points to a reading of 97.4 in March, recording its weakest level since October 2024 and down from market estimates of 101.3.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

BJDX Logo
BJDXBluejay Diagnostics Inc
$3.10-58.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
3.86
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CVRX Logo
CVRXCVRx Inc
$6.81-41.0%
CYCU Logo
CYCUCycurion Inc
$0.550423.7%
NEXT Logo
NEXTNextDecade Corp
$6.6010.4%
SXTP Logo
SXTP60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc
$3.2279.0%
TLRY Logo
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$0.5028-13.2%
WBA Logo
WBAWalgreens Boots Alliance Inc
$10.810.93%
Got Questions? Ask
Which energy companies will benefit from oil gains?
How might Walgreens influence pharmacy stocks?
Which healthcare stocks could follow Walgreens' lead?
What impact will NextDecade's deal have on LNG firms?
Which biotech companies may gain from 60 Degrees' surge?
How could investors react to the drop in Bluejay Diagnostics?
Will Tilray's revenue miss affect cannabis stocks?
What opportunities arise from CVRx's price target cut?
Which European markets are most attractive after gains?
How will the NFIB Small Business Index affect investor sentiment?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsEquitiesNewsEurozoneCommoditiesIntraday UpdateMarketsTrading IdeasMid Day Market Update

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved