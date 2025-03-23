Celsius, Lucid And Signet Are Among Top 10 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (Mar 17-Mar 21): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These ten mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

Diginex Limited DGNX shares surged 108.29%, probably amid an overall rebound after investor uncertainty and several risk factors that led to markets entering correction territory last week. NextDecade Corporation NEXT shares escalated 25.07%. The company announced that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit Court issued a revision to the August 2024 judgment, removing vacatur risk on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s order. Celsius Holdings Inc. CELH stock upped 21.60%, likely reacting to news that PepsiCo Inc. PEP is acquiring prebiotic soda brand Poppi for $1.95 billion. Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG stock jumped 21.08% after it reported fourth-quarter FY25 earnings results. Several analysts revised the stock’s price forecast. New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE shares escalated 20.63% amid weakness in the dollar after the U.S. launched strikes on Houthi targets. Additionally, strong Chinese economic data could be lifting the demand outlook. Millrose Properties, Inc. MRP shares jumped 16.61% after the company declared its inaugural dividend and issued a 2025 outlook. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT stock gained 16.35% last week after Health Canada approved its Zoryve cream for treating mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. Lucid Group Inc. LCID stock increased 15.79% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX stock upped 15.27%. StoneCo STNE shares were up 14.20% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales.

Photo by Around the World Photos on Shutterstock

