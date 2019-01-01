NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
NextDecade Questions & Answers
When is NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) reporting earnings?
NextDecade (NEXT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were NextDecade’s (NASDAQ:NEXT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
