NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits and investing those funds into mortgage and commercial loans. They conduct their activities throughout the Northeastern United States including New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The company offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit, and term loans. It also offers investment advisory and financial planning services.

NorthEast Community Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NorthEast Community (NECB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NorthEast Community (NASDAQ: NECB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NorthEast Community's (NECB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NorthEast Community.

Q

What is the target price for NorthEast Community (NECB) stock?

A

The latest price target for NorthEast Community (NASDAQ: NECB) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.50 expecting NECB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.65% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NorthEast Community (NECB)?

A

The stock price for NorthEast Community (NASDAQ: NECB) is $12.06 last updated Today at 6:36:10 PM.

Q

Does NorthEast Community (NECB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 5, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is NorthEast Community (NASDAQ:NECB) reporting earnings?

A

NorthEast Community’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is NorthEast Community (NECB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NorthEast Community.

Q

What sector and industry does NorthEast Community (NECB) operate in?

A

NorthEast Community is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.