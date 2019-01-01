NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits and investing those funds into mortgage and commercial loans. They conduct their activities throughout the Northeastern United States including New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The company offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit, and term loans. It also offers investment advisory and financial planning services.