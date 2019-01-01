NorthEast Community (NASDAQ:NECB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NorthEast Community
NorthEast Community Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NorthEast Community (NASDAQ: NECB) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.50 expecting NECB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.51% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NorthEast Community (NASDAQ: NECB) was provided by Piper Sandler, and NorthEast Community initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NorthEast Community, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NorthEast Community was filed on October 7, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 7, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NorthEast Community (NECB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.50. The current price NorthEast Community (NECB) is trading at is $11.21, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
