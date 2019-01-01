Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Noodles
Noodles Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) was reported by BMO Capital on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting NDLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.70% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) was provided by BMO Capital, and Noodles maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Noodles, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Noodles was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Noodles (NDLS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $7.00. The current price Noodles (NDLS) is trading at is $6.05, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
