Range
91.22 - 92.75
Vol / Avg.
32.8K/85.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
68.07 - 96.68
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
92.16
P/E
17.28
EPS
1.29
Shares
14M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Nicolet Bankshares Inc is a US-based bank holding company. The bank offers various commercial banking services in Northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Its principal business is banking, consisting of lending and deposit gathering, as well as ancillary banking-related products and services, to businesses and individuals of the communities it serves, and the operational support to deliver, fund and manage such banking products and services. Additionally, the bank offers trust, brokerage, and other investment management services for individuals and retirement plan services for business customers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2301.250 0.0200
REV45.670M53.559M7.889M

Analyst Ratings

Nicolet Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ: NCBS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nicolet Bankshares's (NCBS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ: NCBS) was reported by Maxim Group on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting NCBS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.50% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)?

A

The stock price for Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ: NCBS) is $91.29 last updated Today at 6:21:34 PM.

Q

Does Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nicolet Bankshares.

Q

When is Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) reporting earnings?

A

Nicolet Bankshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nicolet Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) operate in?

A

Nicolet Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.