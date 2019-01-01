|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.230
|1.250
|0.0200
|REV
|45.670M
|53.559M
|7.889M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Nicolet Bankshares’s space includes: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB), S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST).
The latest price target for Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ: NCBS) was reported by Maxim Group on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting NCBS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.50% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ: NCBS) is $91.29 last updated Today at 6:21:34 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Nicolet Bankshares.
Nicolet Bankshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Nicolet Bankshares.
Nicolet Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.